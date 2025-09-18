Intercargo’s active participation in “green” shipping

The International Association of Independent Bulk Carriers – Intercargo – was present at the Xinde Marine Forum London, as part of the international shipping week taking place in London.

In particular, the Chairman of the Intercargo Technical Committee, Dimitris Monioudis, coordinated a panel on the promotion of “green” shipping through new policies, such as the IMO Greenhouse Gas Strategy, the EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime and the IMO Net-Zero Framework.

Speakers analyzed the challenges and opportunities posed by regulations to decarbonize shipping, as well as their impact on the operational reality of the industry. At the same time, Intercargo underlined the importance of its active participation in such initiatives, supporting the dialogue for a more sustainable and efficient shipping at a global level.