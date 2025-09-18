New bulk carrier acquisition by Velos

Velos Shipping, owned by Greek shipowner Paschalis D. Diamantides, is strengthening its fleet.

More specifically, it has delivered the dry bulk carrier “Velos Tanzanite”, with the company describing the delivery as “a proud moment in its journey.”

Velos consists of two divisions: Velos Tankers and Velos Dry with 14 vessels with a total capacity of over 600,000 dwt.

Velos Tankers has a flexible fleet of nine tankers, carrying a variety of cargoes, ranging from chemicals to crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Velos Dry manages five Panamax and Kamsarmax dry cargo vessels.