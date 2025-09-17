Kikilias: Greek shipping co-shapes developments and contributes to the prosperity

Greece is the leading maritime power in the world, with 20% of the world fleet and 60% of the EU fleet.

With this maritime tradition, Greece is everywhere, co-shaping developments in the sector and supporting economic growth, job creation and contributing decisively to the prosperity of the country,” the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, said at the London International Shipping Week.”

Speaking about the position of Greek shipping internationally, Kikilias stressed that Greek shipowners and the Greek shipping community enjoy great respect, adding that “we do everything we can to support and strengthen it.”

He also emphasized that “Europe must highlight its advantages in the face of intense international competition, so that European shipping can continue to play a leading role.”

Meeting with British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport

Kikilias also met with the new Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport (responsible for shipping issues) of the United Kingdom, Keir Mather.

In the discussion, particular emphasis was placed on the further expansion of bilateral relations between Greece and the United Kingdom and on the strengthening of cooperation in the shipping sector. The decisive role of Greek shipping, which is based or active in London, was highlighted.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that, despite the fact that the United Kingdom is not a member of the European Union, the long-standing ties between the two countries in shipping remain strong and constitute a solid basis for further cooperation, with a positive outlook for both economies.