BofA conference: Greek banks “land” in London

The Greek systemic banks will participate in the Bank of America conference, 30th Annual Financials CEO Conference, the largest banking conference in Europe, held at Citi, London.

According to sources, the four Greek banks will participate at the highest level, with financial directors and CEOs attending the event.

The roadshow, which is taking place from September 16-18 in the City of London, is the last one before the arrival of global analysts and investors at the end of the month, as reported by “N”, and investor interest is expected to be, according to information from “N”, to the same levels as the US roadshows a few weeks ago.

The Greek banking success story continues to excite international analysts, with each bank, however, having to demonstrate its own assets.

Alpha Bank

Vassilis Psaltis, Vassilis Kosmas and Iason Kepaptsoglou are already in the British capital as the agenda is full of meetings with blue-chip investors. For the first time in more than 15 years, a Greek bank will attend the event and present its strategic plan at the plenary session of the BOfA conference, alongside the “giants” of the European banking scene. The interest is focused on the Greek bank as Andrea Orcel of UniCredit is also speaking at the same conference – with whom Alpha Bank has already opened a new page of strategic cooperation, which constitutes a model for the EU.

Piraeus Bank

According to sources, Piraeus Bank is expected to highlight its record credit expansion for the first half of the year, the acquisition of Ethniki Insurance as well as the timeline for completing the deal, while at the same time it will update the investors on the method of distributing dividends for the financial year 2025.

National Bank

NBG’s moves in the bancassurance sector remain a question for investors and are expected to dominate the discussions that NBG will hold at this roadshow. At the same time, it is not ruled out that the bank will be asked about the high dividends, over 60%, it will distribute for the 2025 financial year.

Eurobank

Eurobank’s internationalization in Cyprus and Bulgaria as well as its close ties with India, will undoubtedly attract the interest of investors in London. The bank is developing into a strong financial pillar in the Balkans by strengthening its presence regionally, creating the necessary basis for increasing its profitability, especially ahead of Bulgaria’s accession into the Eurozone.