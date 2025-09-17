CrediaBank confirms agreement to acquire 70% of HSBC Malta

CrediaBank confirms that it has signed a put option agreement with HSBC for the acquisition of 70.03% of the shares of HSBC Malta for 200 million euros.

HSBC Malta is a credit institution of recognized credibility with a significant position in the attractive and growing banking market of Malta. It is the second largest bank in the country, with more than 200,000 customers through a wide range of banking and insurance products, including, among others, housing and personal loans, loans to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and life and non-life insurance products, while the wealth management department covers all the investment needs of its private clients.

According to the published financial statements as of 30 June 2025, HSBC Malta had total assets of 7.9 billion euros, customer deposits of 6.2 billion and a return on equity of 12.7%. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratio stood at 22.5% and the Non-Performing Exposure (NPE) ratio at 2.5%.

The Transaction will accelerate the implementation of CrediaBank’s ambitious growth plan, through the immediate doubling of its assets, while expanding its activities to a new and attractive market outside Greece.

The two banks’ loan portfolios will result in a more balanced overall portfolio consisting of high-quality retail and SME loans in the two markets in which the Group will now operate. HSBC Malta’s already successful insurance and wealth management services infrastructure is expected to further diversify CrediaBank’s revenue mix by creating parallel business and additional commissions.