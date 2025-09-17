ElvalHalcor: High-tech aluminum for the defense industry and new generation ships

ElvalHalcor is expanding its activity in the defense sector.

The listed company supplied the Greek company Mevaco with high-quality aluminum, for the construction of new generation warships by Naval Group, one of the leading European groups in the defense sector.

Mevaco is an important partner of Elval, as well as a key supplier of mechanical systems and metallurgical equipment for the Naval group. Specifically, Elval aluminum was utilized, among others, in the framework of the shipbuilding program of the FDI HN (Frégates de Défense et d’Intervention – Hellenic Navy) frigates of Naval Group, for the Greek Navy.

The goal is the continuous development of aluminum rolling

The plans of the listed company include the continuous development of aluminum rolling, investment in innovation and collaborations with industrial partners and organizations active in the defense sector, contributing substantially to the development of a sustainable, competitive and technologically advanced defense industry.

Elval pointed out that ElvalHalcor’s aluminum rolling sector continues its long-standing history as a leading supplier to the defense industry, offering innovative solutions with high added value.

The company has many years of experience and an international presence in defense projects, with partnerships in Europe, America, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. As aluminum is a light and extremely durable metal, it is increasingly emerging as an ideal choice for defense applications where strength without added weight is critical. Elval’s special-specification aluminum alloys are shaped according to the specific needs of each project, ensuring durability, low weight, high mechanical performance, corrosion resistance and long-term reliability.