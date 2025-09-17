Performance Technologies: Higher results; positive estimates for 2025

Performance Technologies announced higher results in the first nine months of the year and positive estimates until the end of 2025.

The company focuses on the software and IT services sector, digital transformation projects, as well as projects to meet cybersecurity needs, business process automation, unified management of IT infrastructure, services and applications, IoT, and regulatory compliance.

As the management emphasized “based on the data for the first nine months of 2025, a significant increase in revenue and gross profits was recorded compared to the corresponding period of 2024, and we expect further growth in the rest of the year. Our future growth is based both on organic growth, with significant investments in new departments – such as the Corporate Content Solutions Department – and on the further strengthening of existing ones, such as the business solutions departments and the Infrastructure and Security Monitoring Center, as well as on potential acquisitions and mergers.”

The upward trend of the company’s public sector department continued in the first half of 2025, with the backlog of projects amounting to 6.3 million euros and the prospect of approaching 11.5 million euros in the near future.

Of particular importance was the successful completion of the European TRACY project, which received excellent comments from the European Commission, as well as participation in the NEXUS project on transport safety.

Financial results

The Group’s turnover rose 18.8% to 40.6 million euros in the first half of the fiscal year 2025.

The increase in turnover in the first half of 2025 is due to 24.6% in services and 15.4% in hardware and software sales, which also contributed to the largest increase in profitability. Revenue from the energy sector surpassed revenue from telecommunications and rose to second place after revenue from the financial sector.

The Group’s EBITDA amounted to 4.8 million euros, increased by 56.5% compared to the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax amounted to 2.6 million euros, showing an increase of 63.3%.