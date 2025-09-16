New technological alliance for Alpha Bulkers

Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement, owned by Anna Angelicoussis, is investing in advanced digital solutions, as it has reached an agreement with international digital tools provider Weathernews to adopt the Total Fleet Management Solution (TFMS) platform.

Initially, 22 of its ships will be equipped with the platform, with the aim of expanding to the entire fleet of 35 bulk carriers in the coming months.

The system, based on SeaNavigator and including Optimum Ship Routing (OSR-e) and Performance Monitoring services, is expected to enhance the efficiency of the routes and the sustainability of the Greek company’s fleet operations.

It is worth noting that enhancing the sustainability of fleets through targeted data analysis and “smart” weather forecasting is the main guideline of the deal that was signed.