Kikilias: Adjustments within the IMO framework for the energy transition of shipping

The need for improved adjustments to the implementation framework of the IMO Net-Zero Framework was emphasized by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, in London, in the presence of the Greek Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Yannis Tsaousis.

Kikilias pointed out that the lack of green fuels requires more realistic timetables for the energy transition of shipping, while he underlined the importance of fair treatment of transitional fuels – such as LNG – as well as the smart use of the reward mechanism. The aim, he said, is to support the adaptation not only of bulk/tramp shipping, but also of small and medium-sized enterprises, which constitute the backbone of the sector.

The minister noted that Greece, the country with the greatest naval tradition and the world’s leading maritime power with 20% of the world’s fleet, remains committed to the need for global measures that will ensure a level playing field.

Finally, he stressed that the IMO and its member states must focus on resolving the outstanding issues in the coming months, so that the measures that will enter into force in 2028 are realistic and applicable to the entire shipping industry.