Aktor Group: Green light for acquisition of Aktor Concessions

The acquisition of Aktor Concessions by Aktor Group is about to be concluded, following the green light given by the Competition Commission.

The binding purchase agreement with Ellaktor was signed on 30.04.2025 with the enterprise value of Aktor Concessions estimated at 367 million euros. Aktor assumes loan obligations of 187 million euros and taking into account the cash available of the company to be acquired (57 million) the net price of the transaction announced is 123 million euros.

About 69.6 million will be provided by Aktor’s capital increase, totaling 200 million at the beginning of the year and 20 million have been paid as an advance. The remaining amount is secured by loans.

Following the acquisition of Aktor Concessions, the second largest portfolio of PPP and Concession projects in Greece was created.

With the combination of the two portfolios, Aktor acquires participations in 15 PPP and Concession projects and access to more market opportunities, as approximately 25 building, transportation or hydraulic project tenders in Greece are underway or maturing.