Kikilias from London: The Coast Guard fights daily to protect the maritime borders

The Minister for Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, met with high-ranking officials from the UK Home Office on Monday during his visit to London, as part of the “London International Shipping Week”.

The focus of the discussion, in the presence of the UK Ambassador to Greece, Matthew Lodge, was on tackling illegal migration, with the UK Home Office officials presenting their experience of migration flows in the English Channel.

Kikilias described the challenges faced by the Coast Guard in Greece on a daily basis, underlining that “the men and women of the Coast Guard fight every day to protect the maritime borders, while at the same time managing migration flows, especially from Libya, lately.”

The Greek minister extended an open invitation to UK officials to visit Greece, in order to see first-hand the work of the Coast Guard, as part of actions for further strengthening bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest.