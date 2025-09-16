Logo Image

Greek ports: Passenger traffic down; movement of goods up

Αn increase of 11.4% was recorded in comparison with the first quarter 2024 with the first quarter of 2023

The total passenger traffic in Greek ports recorded a decrease of 1.1% in the first quarter 2025 compared with the first quarter 2024, the Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT said.

Moreover, an increase of 11.4% was recorded in comparison with the first quarter 2024 with the first quarter of 2023.

The total movements of goods in Greek ports in the same period increased by 1.4%. However, a decrease of 0.1% was recorded at the corresponding comparison of the first quarter of 2024 with the first quarter of 2023

The total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports rose by 3.0% compared. An increase of 7.6% was also recorded in the corresponding comparison of the previous two years.

