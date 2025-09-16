89th TIF reaches new heights with 228,974 visitors

The 89th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) attracted a total of 228,974 visitors from September 6 to September 14.

The combination of this year’s anniversary character, as it marked 100 years since the establishment of the exhibition organization, the large business presence of both leading companies in their sectors and small and medium-sized enterprises, technology, education, and the automobile, which was a pole of attraction, received a vote of confidence from the thousands of visitors.

With 1,100 exhibitors, 33,000 sq m of exhibition space and 11 thematic sections, Greece and Entrepreneurship, Technology-Research-Innovation, Akademia, Energy-Circular Economy, Regions-Tastes from Greece, AutoThessaloniki, Cosmos-International Participations, Public Bodies-Organizations, Gastronomy-Nutrition, Hobby Festival and Furniture-Home Equipment, the 89th TIF became a meeting point for many different sectors for nine days. In fact, AutoThessaloniki was organized for the first time and exceeded all expectations.

Among the exhibits that attracted the interest was the McLaren Formula 1 Team car, which was brought to the 89th TIF by OPAP, a member of Allwyn. In addition to taking photos, visitors tested their skills in Formula 1 simulators, took commemorative photos in an original photobooth while virtually wearing the McLaren drivers’ uniform.