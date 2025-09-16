Containerships under strong pressure

The containership market is going through a phase of intense pressure, with net profits falling by 56% in the second quarter of 2025 and freight rates recording 13 consecutive weeks of decline.

US tariffs and new shipping charges are shaping an environment of uncertainty, forcing companies to adapt strategies and fleets in a market that – according to analysts – seems to be leaving behind the era of super-profits.

The situation is reflected in the data of analyst John McCown, where the net profits of the industry amounted to 4.4 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 9.9 billion in the first quarter (a decrease of 56%).

The decline on an annual basis is even more pronounced, as in the corresponding period of 2024, profits amounted to 12 billion, recording losses of 63.7%.

This figure represents the third consecutive quarterly decline in profits, following the period of “golden” profitability caused by the Red Sea crisis.

In fact, McCown admitted that his initial forecast for 5 billion dollars in the second quarter turned out to be overly optimistic, as the market faced multiple headwinds.