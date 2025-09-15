Snappi: The first Greek Neobank is revolutionizing the banking system

Snappi, based in Ioannina, has officially launched its operations, offering a 100% digital banking experience through its application, now available on the App Store and Google Play for all Greek taxpayers.

This development is not just a new product on the market, but a step towards the democratization of banking, especially in a country that has experienced deep financial challenges and is now embracing digital transformation at a rapid pace.

Snappi stands out as the first Greek neobank to operate as a full-fledged credit institution in the European Union. With no physical branches, the platform is based exclusively on a mobile application, allowing users to open an account in minutes, without bureaucracy or visits to banks. Customers immediately receive a free digital debit card, with the option of issuing a physical one, while the account comes with a Greek IBAN and full integration with the DIAS Payment System. This means direct IRIS payments, money transfers, bill payments and compatibility with tax-free building – all without additional fees.

Zero fees, high interest rates and 24/7 human service: The benefits that stand out

Snappi combines the convenience of fintech with the security of a traditional bank, offering zero fees on all basic services – from SEPA transfers and cross-border transactions to purchases abroad. In addition, it provides a 3% interest rate on deposits up to 1,000 euros, the highest in the market, helping users grow their savings without risk. As a member of the deposit guarantee scheme, Snappi ensures the protection of funds up to 100,000 euros per depositor, while incorporating advanced security measures such as multi-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption and continuous system monitoring.

One of the most impressive features is the 24/7 live customer service in Greek, exclusively by humans – without bots or standardized answers. This makes Snappi the only neobank in Europe with such a service, emphasizing the focus on human contact in a digital world. In addition, the platform includes financial education tools, AI-driven insights for personalized advice and practical instructions for money management, particularly helping young people, residents of remote areas and those who feel excluded from traditional banking.

Snappi also brings Snappi Pay Later, an innovative service that allows payments in 4 interest-free installments for e-shopping, without a credit card. In addition, the bank also addresses businesses, offering flexible payment solutions, e-commerce support and embedded finance to increase sales and customer satisfaction.

The importance for the Greek economy and the future of banking

The arrival of Snappi comes at a crucial time for the Greek economy, where digital transformation is accelerating, with initiatives such as the “Digital Greece” program boosting the adoption of fintech solutions. As part of the country’s growing startup ecosystem, Snappi not only promotes financial inclusion but also strengthens competition in the banking sector, pushing traditional banks to innovate. With an emphasis on sustainability and education, the neobank aims to become the everyday ally of Greeks, from students and freelancers to small businesses.

For more information, visit https://www.snappibank.com/ or follow Snappi on social media.

The era of simple, fair and digital banking has just begun – and Snappi is here to lead it.