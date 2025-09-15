New Commercial Interconnection Hub by Karlos Enterprises

Karlos Enterprises, a leader in logistics services for decades, took part in the B2B meetings with Ecuadorian companies in Thessaloniki, an initiative organized on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki International Fair, by the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Thessaloniki Port Authority.

Karlos Enterprises, Reefer Logistics Specialist, following an invitation from the Consulate of Commerce of Ecuador, participated in the B2B meetings with Ecuadorian companies in Thessaloniki, organized by the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Company presented its new venture, Hub Fresh Karlos, launched in cooperation with the Consulado Comercial del Ecuador. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a new era of commercial interconnection with Thessaloniki’s port at its core.

The company, whose name is closely linked to the history of bananas in Greece and which has built almost 35 years of strong and consistent partnerships with global giants such as Chiquita, Bonita, Del Monte, Favorita, Turbana, Fyffes, and Somalita, was the first to establish a commercial hub at the Port of Aigio, later expanding its successful operations to Piraeus and Thessaloniki.

In Thessaloniki, Karlos Enterprises has now created a Hub Fresh in collaboration with the Thessaloniki Port Authority, welcoming companies seeking to expand into Europe, as well as those already active in the European market in search of more cost-efficient, productive solutions. The company specializes in reefer cargo and fresh fruit imports, having become the leader at the Port of Thessaloniki. Serving the entire Balkan region, it continues to expand its network and capacity every year, attracting new clients who seek integrated services and meticulous care for their products. Today, the company takes the next major step in its vision.

The Hub Fresh Karlos strengthens Thessaloniki’s role as a commercial crossroads, leveraging both the port’s strategic location and the opportunities offered by the forthcoming Via Carpatia highway (scheduled completion in 2030), a 3,000 km axis linking Northern and Eastern Europe to Greece. With services such as state-of-the-art cold storage facilities, re-exports under controlled temperatures, advanced customs management, and fast-track procedures, the Fresh Hub Karlos is creating a new trade corridor for businesses aiming to access the European market.

At the same time, the Interconnection Center Karlos introduces a new business ecosystem concept, offering all necessary support -administrative, commercial, and operational- for companies from other continents entering Europe.

Building on the strategic position of Thessaloniki’s port and its long-standing legacy, Karlos Enterprises welcomes El Consulado Comercial del Ecuador to the Interconnection Center Karlos. This landmark commercial collaboration aims to promote Ecuador’s export products—from bananas and mangoes to coffee and cocoa—into Greece, the Balkans, and the wider European market. The Consulado Comercial del Ecuador will feature presentations of new producers to European buyers, roadshows, administrative support, and connections with local logistics networks.

As Nikos Karlos, CEO of Karlos Enterprises, stated:

“The Consulado Comercial del Ecuador is another step toward realizing a vision we have been shaping for years, with Thessaloniki’s port at the center. We are extending the trade corridor from other continents to Europe, offering comprehensive services and strategic support at every stage. We sincerely thank the Consulate of Ecuador for their trust, and we believe this is just the beginning of a new era of commercial cooperation.”

The Interconnection Center Karlos and the new Consulado Comercial del Ecuador project position Thessaloniki as an alternative, competitive entry gateway for international trade flows, placing the city at the heart of developments in the logistics and global trade sector.

