Volos cruise performance at record levels

According to official data, from the beginning of 2025 until September 12, 2025, 25 cruise ships have already arrived at the port of Volos, carrying 39,758 passengers, a number that exceeds the total number of passengers of the best year of the last decade, while by the end of this year, 16 more cruise ship arrivals are expected.

This positive development is linked both to the restoration and amelioration of the port’s infrastructure after the floods of 2023, and to the targeted international contacts of the Managing Director, Socrates Anagnostou, with major cruise companies.

As part of the contacts, the CEO of the Volos Port Authority participated in Seatrade Europe 2025, a leading international event for the cruise industry taking place on September 10-12 in Hamburg. Seatrade Europe brings together representatives from the international cruise market, providing significant networking opportunities and developing partnerships.

In his statements, Anagnostou said, among others: “From the data I already have at my disposal, I estimate that 2026 will be an even better year, with more cruise ship arrivals at the port of Volos. After all, Volos has the guarantees to become a safe tourist destination.”