Theodorikakos to “N”: Development of shipyards with US support

The development of the shipbuilding industry is a key priority for the government, Development Minister, Takis Theodorikakos, said in an interview with”Naftemporiki.”

We spoke with the Minister of Development at the Elefsis Shipyards, where he earlier met with the US Secretary of the Interior, responsible for Energy Policy, Doug Burgmum.

Theodorikakos stressed that Burgum focused on shipbuilding issues. “There is a great deal of interest in expanding the activities at the Elefsis Shipyards, their use for commercial exchange, but also port infrastructure – aspects that we see as an important development tool,” he noted, adding: “We certainly want to be in a position very soon to bring large orders from major Greek shipowners to the country. This is our goal, this is our ambition.”

The full interview to Michalis Psilos follows:



You had a very important meeting with the US Secretary of the Interior, responsible for Energy issues, which took place at the Elefsis Shipyards. What does this mean?

“It is known that DFC, the US State Development Bank, has invested 125 million euros in the shipyards of Elefsis and Neorion in Syros. An investment that has contributed decisively to the regeneration of the shipyards. They already have very important orders and very serious work is underway in the shipyards.

For the Greek government and the Ministry of Development, it is a key priority in the context of the productive reconstruction of the Greek economy to develop both the shipbuilding industry and ship repair sector. For this reason, we included the shipbuilding industry in both the development law and the law on strategic investments, wanting to contribute to attracting further investments.

We discussed with the US Secretary of the Interior, who came here with energy issues as a priority and had a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and my colleague, Minister of Energy, Stavros Papastavrou.

However, he also focused on shipbuilding issues. We had a discussion about the possibilities of expanding this cooperation within the framework of the broader strategy for security and energy security as well as Greece’s promotion, which is a pole of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, and a broader energy hub, but at the same time a transport transit hub. In this context, there is a great deal of interest in expanding the activities of the Elefsis Shipyards, for commercial exchanges, but also as port infrastructure – aspects that we see as an important tool for development, in a very positive way.

Regarding the Navy, are there any thoughts or have there been any discussions about building and possibly repairing American warships operating in the Mediterranean – in Elefsis or in Greek shipyards, in general?

“We will go into details in the coming period. What I want to highlight through this interview is a part of the Prime Minister’s speech last Saturday at the TIF that was not commented on to a great extent, because there was greater interest there, as you know, mainly in issues related to tax cuts and citizens’ incomes.

Defense Industry

The Prime Minister announced the creation of a separate regime within the framework of the development law – therefore under the responsibility of the Ministry of Development – for the defense industry, with 150 million euros. We are interested in Greek companies that are active or interested in being active in the defense industry, in order to form new substantial strategic partnerships with companies from the United States of America.

We committed to look very quickly at the details of the issue.

Shipbuilding in Greece



At the moment Greek shipowners are building 634 vessels all over the world – mainly in Asia. Couldn’t Greece take over their shipbuilding, with incentives, so as to strengthen the development of the Greek economy?

“This is our goal and this is what we are working towards: to support the shipyards of Elefsis, Syros and Skaramangas.

We certainly want to be in a position very soon to bring large orders from the large Greek shipowners to our country. This is our goal, this is our ambition. We are leaders in shipping, we must also rise high in the shipbuilding industry.”

Investments in AI



Did you discuss with the US Minister the prospect of other investments in Greece, beyond energy and shipbuilding?

“At the heart of our discussion was also the crucial sector of artificial intelligence. Here, as you know, on Saturday we signed a strategic agreement with the technological giant Open AI, in order to obtain know-how and strengthen, for example, startups that are on the Elevate Greece platform, supervised by the Ministry of Development. Artificial intelligence is now the crucial factor for development, but also for security around the world.”