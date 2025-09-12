Corfu port among the Top 10 in Europe

The port of Corfu has won a significant international distinction, ranking first in Greece, among the Top 10 in Europe and 19th worldwide, according to research by the Australian service comparison platform Compare the Market Australia.

This recognition, which was based on seven indicators such as visitor experience, activities and weather conditions, confirms Corfu’s potential as a leading cruise destination and strengthens its reputation in the international tourism landscape.

The high score that Corfu Port received in online visitor reviews (4.2/5) highlighted the positive experience enjoyed by travelers and strengthened the climate of trust in the destination. At the same time, the significant number of activities corresponding to 193.6 per 100,000 visitors, attests to the island’s potential as a destination that offers rich leisure and cultural options.

The factors that contributed to the distinction include the favorable climatic conditions which ensure the safe and comfortable approach of cruise ships, upgrading the overall experience of visitors.

The CEO of the Corfu Port Authority, Dimitris Apergis, stated: “This international distinction is a reward for the continuous effort made by the Organization to upgrade services and enhance the visitor experience. The Port of Corfu has established itself among the top cruise destinations and in this direction we will continue with consistency and vision to work for a port that is an international model, modern, safe and friendly to visitors.”