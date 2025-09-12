Greek-American alliance at the Elefsis Shipyards

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, accompanied the US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, at his visit to ONEX Shipyards in Elefsis, in a move that underscores the strategic importance of the facilities for the Greek economy and bilateral relations.

The presence of the Minister of Development, Takis Theodorikakos, the President and CEO of ONEX, Panos Xenokostas, as well as a representative of the US Embassy in Athens, highlighted the multidimensional character of the meeting.

A working meeting followed between Kikilias and Burgum, with the aim of deepening the strategic cooperation between Greece and the United States in the shipbuilding industry, security and investments, as well as the importance of the Elefsis shipyards for the development of the Greek economy.

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, stated:

“I had the pleasure of welcoming here today, at the ONEX Elefsis Shipyards, the US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, and discussing the important role that Greece can play with our ocean-going shipping and shipyards, in cooperation with America, in the joint effort to develop the sector, to strengthen and enhance business and economic relations in this area. Our cooperation will continue and in a short time, it will have tangible results.”