Kyranakis to “N”: Greek railways organization enters a new era

The new railway organization moves into an era where safety is not a promise, but a daily practice, Alternate Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Konstantinos Kyranakis, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki.”

“Everything we do has one goal: that two trains never collide again in Greece. And to restore citizens’ trust in the railway.”

The Alternate Minister of Transport also revealed how the new railway organization will be staffed, emphasizing that “the personnel that will cover all critical positions will undergo strict tests and evaluation.”

“We are simultaneously proceeding with the installation of all the necessary systems. As an indication, I would like to mention that the installation of the ETCS automatic train braking system was completed ahead of schedule on 100 trains, which now have upgraded – renovated ETCS on board. In August, six trial runs were completed, i.e. test operations, on the six types of engines currently operating in the fleet of the entire network.

Kyranakis also referred to the 24-hour operation of the metro, tram and selected bus lines every Saturday. Regarding the implementation of the new highway code, he noted that “the data we have for this summer is encouraging.”