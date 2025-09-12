Cyprus: Skroutz Point in Larnaca – In Nicosia from September

Skroutz announced the launch of Skroutz Last Mile (SLM) and the installation of the first Skroutz Point kiosks in Cyprus.

Skroutz Last Mile

Skroutz has had a warehouse in Larnaca since May 2025, with the first deliveries starting in June. Today, SLM Cyprus serves all of Larnaca and aims to expand to Nicosia by mid-October and then cover selected areas of Limassol.

As stated in the relevant announcement, customers served by SLM Cyprus already enjoy live delivery tracking, the real-time tracking solution that further enhances the delivery experience.

Skroutz Point

Skroutz Point automatic kiosks are to be installed on the island, with Larnaca currently the first city in Cyprus to host them.

Skroutz Points offer consumers the opportunity to receive their orders easily, quickly and with absolute flexibility.

The first Skroutz Points are expected to be installed in Nicosia in September, while dozens more collection points will be installed throughout Cyprus by the end of the year.

Cyprus is a “strategic market”

“Cyprus is a strategically important market for us, in which we will invest dynamically,” Skroutz Last Mile CEO Agamemnon Papazoglou said.

“With SLM Cyprus and the Skroutz Points in Cyprus, we are enabling Cypriot consumers to enjoy an even easier and faster shopping experience,” he added.