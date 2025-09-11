Thessaloniki Chamber survey: Taxation a “thorn” for small and medium-sized businesses

The findings of the survey conducted by the OPINION POLL on behalf of the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry are significant. Τhe survey focused on investigating the challenges, needs and prospects of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Moreover, it showed a very high acceptance rate of the interventions implemented by the new administration of the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce over the last nine months, on important issues concerning its member businesses.

At the same time, pessimism was expressed for the future, with taxation and energy costs emerging as the major problems of small and medium-sized enterprises in the Prefecture of Thessaloniki.

More specifically, the issues that require immediate actions are: taxation (74.5%), reduction of energy costs (31.3%), facilitation of lending (27.1%), measures to modernize businesses (17.4%) and regulation of debts (9.2%).

In his opening statement, the president of the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce emphasized that “at the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we are inaugurating a new period, aiming at extroversion, interaction and closer communication.

We understand our role as a Chamber that wants to be a leader and intervene in all issues that we believe affect the functioning of our economy, businesses and our members.”