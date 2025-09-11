ElvalHalcor: Increase in (a-EBITDA) and revenue in H1 2025

ElvalHalcor announced higher EBITDA and revenue in the first half of 2025 despite the volatility of the economic environment, the increase in energy costs and the de-escalation of metal prices on the LME in the second quarter due to concerns about the imposition of trade tariffs compared to the first quarter.

According to management, the Group, through its investments, is focusing on sectors and products with dynamic growth prospects, in the context of global sustainability megatrends, despite regulatory and commercial developments, including potential developments that will impact international trade and are expected to create further challenges for international competitiveness, supply chain planning and raw material availability.

More specifically, the group’s a-EBITDA increased by 18.1%, reaching 134.4 million euros compared to 113.8 million euros in the first half of 2024. Consolidated profits after taxes amounted to 74.0 million euros in the first half of 2025, compared to 51.0 million euros in the first half of 2024, while consolidated profits after taxes and minority interests amounted to 70.9 million euros from 46.9 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024 (or 0.1250 euros per share).

There was a further decrease in net debt by 111.4 million euros as of 30.06.2024 and a decrease in net financial costs by 23.3%. Sales volume increased by 2.1% compared to the first half of 2024, due to increased demand from the packaging sector of the aluminum industry.

The average price of aluminum was 2,331 euros per ton in the first half of 2025 compared to 2,181 euros per ton in the corresponding period of 2024, i.e. an increase of 6.9%. The average price of copper was 8,641 euros per tonne compared to 8,410 euros per tonne in the corresponding period of 2024, an increase of 2.7%, while the average price of zinc amounted to 2,516 euros per tonne compared to 2,442 euros per tonne in the first half of 2024, an increase of 3.1%.

According to the General Manager of the aluminum sector, Nikolaos Karabateas, “during the first half of 2025 we achieved strong financial results. We maintained a balanced product mix and managed to achieve growth, both for rigid and flexible packaging products, while further strengthening our position in the transportation sector. The performance of our sector — a 46% increase in operating profitability compared to the first half of 2024, despite increased energy costs — highlights the resilience of our activities.”

It should be noted that the sector’s investment program amounted to 23.8 million euros in the first half of 2025, compared to 22.9 million euros in the corresponding period of the previous year.