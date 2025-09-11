Herakleion Port Authority aims to become a reference point in the Eastern Mediterranean

During the meeting, Papadakis pointed out that “we are here to talk about our path, our vision and how the port of Heraklion is becoming a pillar of development for Crete and Greece.”

He presented the strategic directions of the master plan, adding that special emphasis is placed on the cruise sector which is a key pillar of economic development.

Specifically, Papadakis stated:

The cruise industry has registered a dynamic course, with 2025 as a milestone year, after an increased number of cruise ship arrivals, with new routes that include Heraklion in key hubs as well as record visitors, a fact that contributes decisively to the local economy, trade, gastronomy and culture. So far, in 2025, 179 arrivals have taken place with 373,866 passengers, while 294 arrivals with 550,000 are expected by the end of the year.

In a period of 6 years, cruise ship arrivals have increased by 44% and passengers are up by 80%.

However, October is expected to be “strong” with 52 arrivals, while traffic will continue until December, which proves that cruising contributes to the extension of the tourist season. At the same time, it was emphasized that the operation of the new airport is expected to bring a boost, especially to home ports, with 2026 being a strong year for cruises.

Regarding the investments planned under the master plan, the CEO emphasized that the port of Herakleion is entering a new era of sustainable development.

The port’s master plan includes:

A new building for the Port Authority, additional areas for warehouses – logistics, the ability to receive up to 4 cruise ships at the same time, a hotel and a conference center, new floating piers with the ability to dock up to 15 catamarans, east and south of the current port authority, upgrading the shipbuilding and repair zone, use of the free zone for a car terminal.

Finally, Papadakis added that the vision is “to make Heraklion a reference point in the Eastern Mediterranean. To strengthen the competitiveness of the port with high-quality services. To become a pillar of green development, incorporating innovative environmental practices. To function as a bridge of culture and tourism, highlighting the unique character of Crete.”