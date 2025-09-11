Hellenic Shipowners Association: Support and “green” renewal of the tugboat fleet

The importance of tugboats for the safety and smooth operation of European ports, as well as the need to boost investments for the renewal of the fleet with “green” technologies and emergency equipment, dominated the letter sent by the Association of Tugs, Salvage, Antipollution and OSVs to the European Commission’s public consultation on the new European Ports Strategy.

The Association underlined that tugboats constitute critical infrastructure for the protection of people, ships, installations and the environment, while requesting an explicit provision in the new Multiannual Financial Framework 2028-2034 for targeted support through European and national financial tools.

In view of the preparation of the European Ports Strategy, the Union underlined the particular importance of tugboats in ensuring port safety, ships in European ports, the lives of crews and passengers, the protection of the marine environment as well as the protection of port facilities, which contributes, among other things, to their competitiveness. The role of tugboats in the security of ports, as critical and vital infrastructures, from any kind of threat that could exploit any inadequacy of European ports in providing safe towing services, was also highlighted.

Pavlos Xiradakis, President of the Association, stated:

“With our contribution to the European Commission, we seek to ensure that the new European Ports Strategy will recognize and support the crucial role of tugs in the smooth operation of the maritime transport chain and in ensuring safety and security in European ports. Tugs are also a key factor in the military supply chain and mobility, highlighting their added value for Europe’s resilience and strategic autonomy.

I believe that it is time for the European Commission to consider establishing a framework of basic rules for safe towing at a pan-European level.

It is also a fact that the modernisation of tugs in the context of the green transition will contribute in many ways to ensuring safe towing services. We expect the European Commission to take the appropriate decisions to strengthen the tugboat sector through its inclusion in the new Multiannual Financial Framework 2028–2034 as well as other financial instruments.”