IPTO signs deal for construction of new Corfu – Igoumenitsa electrical interconnection

Τhe Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) is proceeding with the signing of the contract for the new high-voltage cable interconnection project between Corfu and Igoumenitsa.

In the context of the tender process announced by the Operator and attracting the interest of companies from Greece, Italy and China, FULGOR S.A. was selected as the contractor for the project for a price of 61.19 million euros.

This is the third interconnection of the island with the mainland electricity transmission system, which, as emphasized by IPTO, will further enhance the secure electrification of Corfu in all operating conditions, with a direct impact on the quality of life of its residents. At the same time, the technical adequacy and reliability of the electrical system in the wider Epirus region is substantially enhanced.

The interconnection includes a 150 kV high-voltage cable system, with 17 km of underwater and 4 km of underground routing, as well as the integration of optical fibers along its entire length. The completion of the works is expected within 24 months from the signing of the contract.

The project is part of the investments implemented by IPTO to upgrade the electrical interconnections in the Ionian Islands, with the aim, as it emphasized in its announcement, of protecting their smooth energy supply.