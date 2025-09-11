Navios Maritime unveils new strategic investment of 460 million dollars

Navios Maritime Partners, owned by Angeliki Frangou, has announced a new strategic investment of 460 million dollars, further strengthening its position in the containership market.

Specifically, the company has given the green light to acquire four new containerships with a capacity of 8,850 TEUs, methanol-ready and scrubber-fitted, for 115.1 dollars million per ship.

As highlighted in the annual report released by the shipping company, the ships will join Navios’ fleet in the second half of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028, having already secured time charters at 44,145 dollars per day for 5.2 years, with an option for an additional year at 41,579.

This means that total revenue per ship will reach almost 97 million dollars, giving a significant boost to the company’s long-term cash flow visibility through 2028.

This new agreement comes at a time when Navios Partners manages a diversified fleet of 171 vessels (67 bulkers, 47 containerships and 57 tankers), with a value of over 6.1 billion.

The company remains one of the few major international players that has invested in all key shipping sectors, reducing its exposure to the volatility of each individual market.

Furthermore, the average age of Navios’ fleet remains at competitive levels, lower than the global average: 11.6 years for bulk carriers (versus 12.7 years globally), 10.8 years for containerships (versus 14 years) and 7.5 years for tankers (versus 14 years).

This makes the company particularly attractive, as the younger ship portfolio offers higher efficiency and compliance with new environmental requirements.