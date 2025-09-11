Greece: Inflation drops to 2.9% – Double-digit growth rate for chocolate and coffee

Inflation recorded a marginal drop in August, with the price of olive oil leading the trend in terms of the percentage of decrease. On the contrary, prices of chocolates, coffee and fruit recorded an increase that exceeded 10% or even 20% compared to last year. In August, inflation fell to 2.9% from 3.1% in July.

The largest increases

According to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the largest increases were recorded, on an annual basis, in chocolates and chocolate products which rose by 23.2%, coffee by 18.5%, fruit 11.6%, meat 7.5% and confectionery products with an increase of 6.5%.

On the contrary, the largest drop of 33.2% was recorded by olive oil prices (for the third consecutive month with a negative sign), followed by sauces – seasonings with a drop of 6.8% and fresh vegetables with 4%.

In the energy sector, electricity recorded an increase of 7%, on an annual basis, while a 4.6% drop was recorded in fuels and lubricants and 2% in natural gas.

Rents rose by 10.9% and health insurance premiums by 7%. As for airline tickets, they were 18.1% more expensive than last year.