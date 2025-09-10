Winners and losers in the “battle” of liners

Sea-Intelligence in its latest analysis focused on the carrier alliance reshuffle underway on Europe’s major container ports.

According to an analysis, the Piraeus port has chosen the strategy of “quality over quantity”.

Based on the data presented, the Greek port is now attracting larger ships, but with fewer approaches, seeking to maintain a high level of service, even if the total nominal capacity has declined.

This choice is also reflected in Lloyd’s List data, where Piraeus records a 6.1% drop in container traffic in the first half of 2025, reaching 4.79 million TEUs and occupying 43rd place worldwide.

However, despite the downturn, the financial results of the Greek port, under the management of Cosco, registered new records, showing resilience in the face of unprecedented instability.

Long-term reliability is Piraeus’ goal

The realignment of alliances does not only affect ports but also trade flows. Hubs that offer efficiency, modern infrastructure and synergies with major carriers win the game.

On the other hand, Piraeus, with its “quality over quantity” strategy, seems to be aiming for long-term reliability over volume, in a period when differentiation may prove more critical.

Especially for the country’s largest port, the challenge remains to combine its position as a hub of the Eastern Mediterranean with the highest quality services, while liners prefer large hubs with stable value and predictability.

This strategic choice of services – according to analysts – is what ultimately determines the “winners” and the “losers” of the new era.