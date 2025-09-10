Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure acquires 556 MWdc Homestead Solar Project in Alberta

Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Libra Group, announced that it expanded its renewable energy pipeline with the strategic acquisition of the 556 MWdc Homestead Solar Project in Alberta, Canada, from Kiwetinohk Energy (KEC).

Ranked as one of the largest solar projects in Canada, Homestead Solar will boost GSI’s renewable energy pipeline to contain approximately 2.1 GWdc of solar development along with 340 MW of battery energy storage projects across the continent.

Located in the Municipal District of Willow Creek, southeast of Claresholm in southern Alberta, the Homestead Solar project is one of Canada’s largest solar developments, sharing second place and ranking among North America’s top in-development solar initiatives.

According to the announcement, in order to enable the long-term success of this project, GSI will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders who have been engaged from the onset with the purpose of ensuring a seamless transition and successful execution of the Homestead project.

“The acquisition of the Homestead Solar Project represents a significant milestone in expanding GSI’s clean energy presence within the Canadian market,” said Mazen Turk, CEO of Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure. “With talent and perseverance at the core, the GSI team is driving our bold growth across North America’s clean energy market.

One of the renewable energy subsidiaries of Libra Group, a global business group whose subsidiaries have assets and operations in nearly 60 countries, GSI leverages global expertise and strategic support to deliver high-impact renewable energy projects.

Camilo Patrignani, Head of Infrastructure for Libra Group, stated, “GSI’s acquisition of the Homestead Solar Project is a testament to their leadership and our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy around the world. Supported by rigorous due diligence, risk mitigation strategies and an expert deal team, GSI is well positioned to successfully navigate this acquisition and this project’s complexities to prepare for construction.”