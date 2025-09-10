Judgment day for hydrocarbons

Two key issues are expected to be decided upon the completion of the tender for the allocation of “plots” for exploration of deposits in the Greek seas.

The deadline for submitting bids is to close on Wednesday at 17:00.

The first and most obvious issue concerns the outcome of the tender. If the tenders ends with a positive result, it is expected to give new impetus to the national program for the exploration and development of hydrocarbons in the Greek seas.

The second issue concerns the geopolitical dimension of the matter, and more specifically the participation or not of the US oil giant, named Chevron.

Chevron and Helleniq Energy in the race

According to estimates, Chevron will participate in the tender along with Helleniq Energy.

The two companies, as reported, may proceed with the creation of a joint venture, which, however, will be decided after the tender and the announcement of the results of the submitted offers.