Dynagas LNG: Contracted revenues of 900 million dollars

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, owned by George Prokopiou, announced contracted revenues of 0.9 billion dollars through 2028, adding that it is protected against short-term fluctuations in the LNG market.

All six LNG carriers in the listed company’s fleet are chartered to major international companies, with an average remaining contract term of 5.4 years, ensuring full employment coverage and cash flow predictability.

According to management, no ship is expected to be available for charter before 2028, an element that offers – according to the company – certainty in an environment of intense volatility. In the second quarter of 2025, Dynagas reported net income of 13.7 million dollars, or 0.23 per common share, with adjusted net income of 14.5 million dollars. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 27.7 million, with the fleet achieving 99.4% utilization.

Travel revenue amounted to 38.6 million dollars, up 2.7% year-over-year. At the same time, the listed company’s half-year profit amounted to 27.3 million dollars, or 0.52 dollars per share, with adjusted EBITDA of 54.8 million and fleet utilization at 99.7%.

Dynagas continued to reward shareholders with dividends, while also repurchasing 156,319 common shares, under a related program of up to 10 million.

Τhe company maintains strong liquidity, while, according to management, the strategy remains focused on reducing debt, returning capital to shareholders and the disciplined exploitation of new opportunities. “Dynagas demonstrates that contract stability, careful balance sheet management and an emphasis on generating predictable revenues are powerful tools, especially in an industry characterized by uncertainty and geopolitical risks,” the CEO of the listed shipping company, Tony Lauritzen,.emphasized