Papastratos at TIF: Progress in the fight against the illicit tobacco trade

A discussion on “Illicit trade in tobacco products: Impacts and Challenges” was held at the Papastratos pavilion, within the framework of the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair, with the participation of the Deputy Minister of National Economy & Finance, Giorgos Kotsiras, the Governor of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), George Pitsilis, and the Vice Chairman of Papastratos, Iakovos Kargarotos.

During the discussion, the participants presented the latest data on illicit trade in tobacco products in Greece. As they said, a significant decrease has been recorded with the percentage of illegal cigarettes estimated at 17% of total consumption in 2024, compared to 24% in 2023, which contrasts with the increasing trend observed in the rest of Europe.

As noted, this progress is attributed to the effectiveness of law enforcement authorities, the use of technology, the cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as the stability of taxation.

Kotsiras: Combating smuggling is a strategic priority

The Deputy Minister of National Economy & Finance, George Kotsiras, pointed out that combating smuggling is a strategic priority for the government, noting, among other things, that: “The issue of tax evasion is at the heart of government policy and is being implemented with very specific goals. The tax regime must be as stable and predictable as possible and leave a positive imprint on businesses and citizens. The new customs code, revised for the first time in 30 years, strengthens digitalization, the interconnection of control mechanisms and offers powerful tools for the effective fight against tax evasion.”