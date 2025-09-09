Alpha Bank- ELTA: The new model of wider access to financial services

The new model of economic development resulting from the strategic partnership between Alpha Bank and the Greek Post (ELTA) was presented at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) by the Deputy CEO of Alpha Bank Group, Lazaros Papagaryfallou, during a public discussion with the CEO of ELTA, Grigoris Sklikas, at the Growthfund Agora of the TIF.

“Today, approximately 1.1 million citizens do not have direct physical access to a bank branch. With the Alpha Bank – ELTA partnership, we are responding to one of the country’s greatest challenges: wider access to financial services. The familiar role of the post office, now enhanced with new digital and financial tools, makes banking more accessible, combining the familiar with the innovative,” Papagaryfallou said.

Gradual access to a wide range of banking products

The Deputy CEO of Alpha Bank announced that the provision of basic products through ELTA points will begin on a pilot basis in the coming months, with the aim of gradual nationwide coverage. Specifically, the agreement provides for the provision of a full range of financial services via 1,100 ELTA service points throughout Greece.

As Lazaros Papagaryfallou explained: “In the first phase, citizens will be able to open accounts and carry out transactions in their neighborhood, without having to travel far. From 2026 onwards, more complex products will be added, such as issuing debit and credit cards through the local post office, and participation in the Bonus program, financial solutions for individuals and businesses, bancassurance and investment products, as well as the provision of POS for professionals.”

In practice, this means a simpler everyday life for consumers in terms of financial transactions, savings and parcel shipments in a single point, while for small and medium-sized businesses, the collaboration creates new possibilities such as “connecting shipments with digital payments, access to working capital and unified tools for logistics and financial management”, noted the Deputy CEO of Alpha Bank.