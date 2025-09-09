Snappi launches the first Greek neobank application

Snappi, the first Greek neobank licensed by the European Central Bank (ECB), announced the launch of its application to all Greek taxpayers. The application will be available via the App Store and Google Play.

Its application is exclusively mobile, offering a simple and fast account opening process without bureaucracy, and 24/7 human service. Customers immediately obtain a free digital debit card, with the option to issue a physical card.

What it offers

Snappi combines the simplicity, transparency and flexibility of a neobank with the reliability and security of a European Union bank, offering a new banking experience adapted to the modern lifestyle. Some of the key benefits for Snappi customers:

With a Greek IBAN and integration with the DIAS Payment System, Snappi accounts are fully compatible with IRIS payments, bill payments, tax-free building, and local money transfers.

24/7 live customer service in Greek, without reliance on bots or standardized responses, making it the only European neobank with this service.

3% interest rate for deposits up to 1,000 euros – the highest in the market – helping customers grow their savings without risk.

Snappi’s commitment to zero fees means that its customers can use it with clear terms and full transparency without worry. Whether it’s money transfers, purchases abroad or savings management, Snappi users can enjoy a clear experience without surprises.

Coming soon: Snappi Pay Later, a flexible e-shopping experience that allows payments in 4 interest-free installments.

Snappi, as a bank licensed by the ECB, participates in the deposit guarantee scheme, which ensures the protection of deposits up to 100,000 euros per depositor.