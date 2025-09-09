Kollias (Economic Chamber): Mitsotakis’ measures are a generous dividend distribution

The tax reform announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) “is essentially a generous distribution of dividends to citizens,” the president of the Economic Chamber of Greece, Konstantinos Kollias, pointed out.

As he noted, with the significant reductions in tax rates and the abolition of the personal difference, the government is distributing to citizens a significant part of the surplus, which has been achieved.

“These are measures that significantly help the average Greek family and young people, increasing their income.

These are measures that aim to address the major demographic problem, by zeroing the tax for families with four children.”

According to Kollias, this does not mean that the effort stops here. “It is necessary to continue actions to further limit tax evasion, to maintain and even increase the fiscal surplus, as well as to further accelerate the change in the production model.”