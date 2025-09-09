New entrepreneurship actions – 150 million euros for Defense and Health

The main tool to support the economy is the Public Investment Development Program, which will reach 16.7 billion euros in 2026, while it is estimated at 14.6 billion euros in 2025, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis, said. This is an increase of 16.4%, he added.

Regarding the development of the Recovery Fund, Greece has so far received 21.3 billion euros and remains the first country in terms of disbursements to GDP and is among the first countries in terms of natural resource disbursements.

From the country’s sixth request, 2.1 billion are expected, bringing the total to 23.4 billion euros.

Greece’s seventh request, amounting to 1.7 billion euros, is expected to be submitted in November.

In addition to the sixth request, in the loan component, 2.1 billion euros are expected, and for the seventh request for loans, 1.8 billion euros are expected.

Τhe country has a high absorption target at 4.9 billion euros in 2025. “Today the rate has already reached 2.1 billion euros, therefore 2.8 billion euros will be absorbed by 31/12,” Papathanasis said. “Next year it will close with 7.2 billion, a huge absorption,” he added.

“The projects have a final date for submitting the last, ninth, request, in September 2026. But the projects must have been repaid and this means an absorption of 7.2 billion euros in 2026,” he added.

The remaining co-financed programs for 2026 are expected to absorb 6.2 billion euros.

“The overall Public Investment Development Program and the resources entering the economy obviously do not include the resources coming from the loan arm of the Recovery Fund. They are supplementary amounts,” the minister said, adding that a program for extroversion is underway, amounting to 200 million euros.

Actions for Defense and Health

Α n amount of 150 million euros will be directed to actions for Defense and Health. “In the review we have, among the sectors that Europe wants us to focus on, beyond housing, is defense,” the minister said.