Giannopoulos on “N”: Export Academy, the new platform of Enterprise Greece

Giannopoulos spoke to the "Naftemporiki" Forum on the future of Northern Greece

The CEO of Enterprise Greece SA, Marinos Giannopoulos, focused his speech on upgrading Enterprise Greece with modern tools.

The government, Giannopoulos underlined, is implementing targeted actions that concern all businesses and especially small and medium-sized enterprises, with an emphasis on the Greek region.

“As for Enterprise Greece, we are the national organization responsible for promoting exports and attracting investments, as decided by the recent Council of Ministers of Export Promotion and Investment in the context of the National Strategy for Extroversion,” he noted.

The main thing, as he said, is that there will be a plan, tools, further training and information, and for this purpose, a new platform, the Export Academy, is starting its operation.

