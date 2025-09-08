Benroubi (METKA) at the “N” Forum: The 6th pier of ThPA at a critical moment

METKA’s Vice President & CEO, Dinos Benroubi, spoke at the “N” Forum held in the context of the 89th TIF, about the 6th pier of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA), but also about Metlen’s interest in the expansion projects of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

In response to a question from the journalist of Naftemporiki about the final agreement with the Thessaloniki Port Authority regarding the 6th pier and whether there is a timetable for the execution of the project, Benroubi replied that “the contract is a decision of the project owner and not of the contractor.”

The expansion of the 6th pier is an old story, the Vice President & CEO of METKA said and added: “I will simply make an assessment that we are very close to signing the contract for the start of work. We have already started preliminary work totaling 3 million euros. I think the time of truth for the project has come.”

Regarding the expansion of the TIF and the interest of the group, Benroubi noted: “We are not interested in purely private or public projects only, but in projects in which the METLEN group can invest. We had shown significant interest in the TIF expansion project.”