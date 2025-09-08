The digital card plays the role of big brother in businesses

The Business Intelligence (BI) system is being put into effect immediately by the Labour Inspectorate, in an effort to more efficiently control workplace violations.

This is a system that receives specialized data from the “ERGANI” system and can guide the inspections carried out by the Inspectorate’s special teams more successfully. The data resulting from the use of the digital card will also be analyzed, so that possible violations by businesses that have joined the specific measure of recording working hours in “real time” can be detected more quickly.

The competent services of the Labour Inspectorate found that the use of the digital card may have confused several employers, who, faced with the fear of imposing fines (10,500 euros per employee), consistently record working hours, and therefore any overtime that occurs per day and per case.

At the same time, however, it was found that new phenomena of delinquency in the labor market have emerged, which now need to be controlled and limited. After the entry of tourism and catering into the digital card model, the violations identified and the fines imposed due to its incorrect application have increased dramatically. In the two months of June – July. In fact, the digital card is recorded first of all labor violations identified, and with increasing trends!

Therefore, it is estimated that the Business Intelligence (BI) system will help to address the phenomenon.