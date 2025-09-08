Logo Image

Papakirillou at the “N” Forum: TEPIX 3 has a 3.3-billion-euro budget with a real impact on the market

Papakirillou stated that this "is done through the financial tools that we design and implement in the market"

“The Hellenic Development Bank’s main objective is to finance Greek businesses, with a particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises,” said the CEO of the Hellenic Development Bank, Ismini Papakirillou, speaking at the “N” Forum in the context of the 89th TIF.

Papakirillou stated that this “is done through the financial tools that we design and implement in the market. They are of course issued through the banking system and are therefore also provided on market terms. And they also have a very basic characteristic.  On the one hand, the leverage because we combine both public and private resources, they end up with a much greater impact on the market. But also with the element of recycling. Because these are loan products, the money returns and can be channelled into the market.”

He referred, for example, to TEPIX 3, which is “the main tool we currently have in the market. After the new funds were announced, the total budget reached 3.3 billion euros. So, it is a very important tool that has a real impact on the market.”

