Mylonas (Alumil) at “N” Forum: Exports issue seems to be overlooked

“We have to realize that everyone wants to export. All countries in the world want to increase their exports. So, there is a question of competition and how competitive you can be in a country,” the president and CEO of Alumil, George Mylonas, said at the “N” Forum held in the context of the 89th TIF.

Mylonas stressed that this can happen by taking advantage of “some competitive advantages of the country. The sectors that have competitive advantages in the country must be strengthened.”

Regarding exports, he said that it is not sufficient to have a very good product at an affordable price and send it abroad. First, because Greece is very small. A product should be of good quality, presented very well and then go abroad to sell it. So, we learn. This means that the environment in the country must be competitive. And this is missing in Greece,” he stressed, citing the example of his own sector where “product specifications, certifications are missing. That is, in Greece someone can produce a second-rate product and try to sell it abroad because it is very cheap.”

“I don’t see any concern about the issue of exports” and more specifically how Greece could support it, Mylonas stressed.