Gikas to “N”: Islands are an advantage and not a disadvantage

“The effort made in the Maritime Affairs Ministry is based on two pillars: the improvement of basic infrastructure and the development of general infrastructure using the tools at our disposal,” said Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gikas, speaking to “Naftemporiki” during the 89th TIF.

As he emphasized, the effort, centrally, at the European level, is focused on convincing the European Commission that the islands need a special sectoral program to support them within the framework of social cohesion.

Asked about the tourism model, he noted that “the basis of the islands is tourism. However, there are possibilities on many islands for the development of the secondary and primary sectors.”

Infrastructure improvement is needed

The deputy minister stressed the need to improve infrastructure in the islands. He said that the ministry is currently at a pivotal point, having secured funds of over 300 million euros, which will be channeled towards improving port infrastructure, but also supporting important other infrastructure, such as water supply, sewage, energy.

He also stated that he is optimistic about the future, pointing out that the islands are an advantage and not a disadvantage.