Tzika (ELVIAL) to “N”: Greek manufacturing under pressure – Energy cost is the top challenge

The president of ELVIAL, one of the leading Greek aluminum industries, spoke at the “Naftemporiki” Forum about international markets, export potential and the obstacles that the industry must overcome to remain competitive.

A Greek industry with an international presence

With 530 employees, a turnover of 130 million euros and an export orientation that reaches 75%, ELVIAL is among the leading companies in the sector in Europe.

“We focused on the mature markets of Europe and proved that the Greek aluminum industry can stand up to the most demanding customers,” said Tzika. However, she emphasized that there are major challenges.

Energy costs: the biggest challenge

The president of ELVIAL pointed out that Greek manufacturing is mainly affected by energy costs.

“In Spain, one of our main competitors, energy costs are much lower, while in Italy a ceiling was set for industry. In Greece, in addition to high prices, we also face burdens from balancing costs,” she stressed.

The result, she said, is to create a clear competitive advantage for producers in other countries.

Transition to green energy

The second major challenge, according to Tzika, is the green transition. “The saturated grid does not allow us to invest in renewable energy sources, which affects not only our costs but also our competitiveness. Our customers now also evaluate us based on our energy behavior,” she explained.

Infrastructure shortages

The third challenge concerns infrastructure. “Steps are being made, but the state must do more. Without strong infrastructure, the industry finds it difficult to support its extroversion,” she stressed.

In closing, the president of ELVIAL emphasized: “Only if the three challenges – energy costs, green transition and infrastructure – are addressed can we maintain the position we have built with so much effort and continue to contribute to the development of the Greek economy.”