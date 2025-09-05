Trade deficit at 19.48 billion in 7 months – 5.3% drop in exports

The Greek deficit of the trade balance fell 0.5% to 19,482.9 million euros from January to July 2025 in comparison with 19,572.6 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded an increase of 524.6 million euros or 3.3% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 375.1 million euros or 2.3%.

The total value of exports amounted to 28,471.8 million euros in comparison with 30,060.7 million euros last year, recording a drop of 5.3%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 1,025.2 million euros or 4.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships rose by 1,075.8 million euros or 5.1%, in comparison with the previous year.

Imports down

The total value of imports totaled 47,954.7 million euros in comparison with 49,633.3 million euros for the corresponding period of the year 2024, down 3.4%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 1,549.8 million euros or 4.2% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 1,450.9 million euros or 3.9%, in comparison with the period from January to July 2024.

4% increase in trade deficit in July

The deficit of the trade balance amounted to 2,921.7 million euros in July 2025 compared with 2,809.5 million euros in July 2024, up 4.0%. The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in July 2025 grew by 46.9 million euros or 1.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in July 2025 recorded an increase of 20.1 million euros or 0.8%, in comparison with July 2024.