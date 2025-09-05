ELSTAT: Greece’s economy grows by 1.7% in Q2

Greece’s growth rate fell below 2% in the second quarter of the year, according to the provisional data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).
More specifically, the Greek economy grew by 1.7% during the April–June period.
Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) increased by 6.5% in comparison with the second quarter of 2024 while imports of goods and services decreased by 3.2% in comparison with the same quarter last year.
In the first quarter of the year, GDP grew by 2.2%, while the target is 2.3% growth for the year.
Quarter-on-quarter growth rates
- Total final consumption expenditure decreased by 0.1% in comparison with the first quarter of 2025.
- Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) increased by 7.4% in comparison with the first quarter of 2025.
- Exports of goods and services increased by 1.3% in comparison with the first quarter of 2025. Exports of goods decreased by 0.03% while exports of services increased by 2.6%.
- Imports of goods and services decreased by 0.9% in comparison with the first quarter of 2025. Imports of goods decreased by 0.8%, while imports of services decreased by 2.0%.
Year-on-year growth rates
- Total final consumption expenditure recorded an increase of 1.0% in comparison with the second quarter of 2024.
- Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) increased by 6.5% in comparison with the second quarter of 2024.
- Exports of goods and services increased by 1.9% in comparison with the second quarter of 2024.
- Exports of goods decreased by 1.1%, and exports of services increased by 3.9%.
- Imports of goods and services decreased by 3.2% in comparison with the second quarter of 2024.
- Imports of goods decreased by 4.8%, and imports of services increased by 1.5%.