OPAP is committed to innovation and the upgrade of customer experience

OPAP’s commitment to innovation and the upgrade of the customer experience, through the use of digital technologies and tools, was highlighted by OPAP’s CEO during the presentation to analysts.

After focusing on the company’s strong performance in the first half of the year, Jan Karas referred to the successful execution of the business strategy, as well as the company’s ability to create value for its shareholders. He also also referred to OPAP’s participation in the international tender conducted by the State Lottery Superfund.

As he noted, OPAP submitted an expression of interest through its subsidiary OPAP Investment Ltd. The Superfund evaluated the expression of interest and OPAP Investment Ltd. was selected to participate in the second phase of the tender.

In addition, Karas focused on the acquisition of the remaining minority stake in Stoiximan (15.51%) by OPAP. As he emphasized, Stoiximan is the leading online company, recording double-digit growth rates in recent years, while this move further strengthens the group’s leading position in the online gaming market in Greece and Cyprus. At the same time, he noted that Stoiximan and OPAP’s online activities will continue to operate independently, under their separate licenses, brands and management teams.

Karas also emphasized the high performance of JOKER, thanks to the favorable jackpot series, which extended into the third quarter, leading to particularly high levels of interaction with players and increased the company’s revenues. As he commented, this was the third major jackpot series in a year, which highlights the success of the change in the game’s structure, following its renewal in 2023.