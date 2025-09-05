Association of SA & Entrepreneurship: Proposals for addressing Greece’s housing crisis

The Association of SA & Entrepreneurship (SAEE) submitted its proposals for addressing the housing crisis in Greece.

According to the statement, “the housing crisis in Greece is currently one of the most acute social and economic challenges. The increase in rents, the low construction activity of the last decade, the extensive shift to short-term leases, as well as tax distortions, have created a particularly stressful environment for households and young people.”

The Association emphasized that “the government has already taken significant steps through programs. However, a more comprehensive and bold approach is required to immediately strengthen the supply of affordable housing and restore balance to the market.”

The Real Estate Committee of the Association submitted the following proposals to the government:

A. Increasing the supply of affordable housing

Extension of “Renovate & Rent”: larger subsidy and “affordable rent” clause.

Fast-track conversions of commercial/industrial buildings into residential use, with connection to the new Golden Visa framework.

Social Compensation with mandatory provision of 50% of new housing at affordable rents for at least 10 years.

Tax incentives for listed and vacant properties, provided that they are available on a long-term lease.

B. Regulation of the rental market – balancing short-term

Faster implementation of the new framework for short-term rentals with “saturation zones.”

Reduction of taxation on income from rentals that remain below limits and have a duration of ≥3 years.

C. Support for young people and families

Upgrading “My Home II” with regular adjustment of criteria based on market data.

Interconnection of the program with the housing benefit, so as to allow beneficiaries to transition from renting to owning a home.

D. The role of Golden Visa

Maintaining the 250,000 limit for investments that create new homes or revive listed buildings and extending it to newly built homes.

Mandatory long-term disposal of these properties (10 years) and prohibition of short-term exploitation.

Creation of fast-track licensing procedures and publication of quarterly indicators for the institution’s contribution to the housing stock.

E. Governance and transparency

National Lease & Price Registry for a complete picture of the market in real time.

F. Financing & implementation

Creation of an Affordable Housing Fund with a combination of public and private funds, aiming for 30–40,000 new/renovated homes by 2030.

Unification of all applications/procedures on stegasi.gov.gr with interoperability with banks and services.

“Addressing the housing crisis requires coordination, speed and a combination of tools. Our proposals aim to create a new housing stock, regulate the market in favor of long-term leasing and support the social groups that are most affected,” the Association emphasized.