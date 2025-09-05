AKTOR: Higher turnover and strong liquidity in the first half of 2025

AKTOR’s positive financial performance continued dynamically in the first half of the year.

According to the group’s announcement, the figures confirm the sound business planning and the management’s goals for strong growth, through highly profitable projects, a new operating model, the expansion of activities in new sectors of the economy and the generation of value for shareholders.

The launch of new generation and higher margin projects, the acceleration of work, the delivery of important infrastructure projects and the optimization of the group’s operations resulted in strong financial results.

Higher profits and revenues

In the first half of 2025, turnover amounted to 623 million euros, an increase of 17% compared to the corresponding period last year. Gross profits rose 45% to 74 million euros, while the group’s EBITDA more than doubled and approached 65 million euros, up 112% compared to last year. The group’s net profitability amounted to 17 million euros, up 46% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Strong liquidity

In addition, the AKTOR group enhanced its liquidity, with cash reserves of 246 million euros (65%) and equity of 382 million euros (121%), as well as minimal net debt (25 million euros), which certifies its strong financial base and readiness for investments in new sectors.

Commenting on the financial results of the first half of 2025, the chairman and CEO of the AKTOR group, Alexandros Exarchou, stated: “Our financial performance fills us with optimism for the future. The AKTOR group achieved a historic high in EBITDA, recorded a significant reduction in net debt by 75% and has strong capital adequacy.

Following the successful Share Capital Increase and despite the increase in investments by 33 million euros and the allocation of working capital of 50 million euros to accelerate projects, the AKTOR group has strong cash reserves of 246 million euros, which constitute a healthy basis for the upcoming new acquisitions scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and will help us to fully achieve the financial target announced in October 2024.”